Millwall caused a huge FA Cup fifth-round upset as they beat Premier League champions Leicester City 1-0 despite having a man sent off at The Den.

Defender Jake Cooper was sent off for the League One club but it did not prevent the hosts from recording a famous victory over Claudio Ranieri’s side.

Shaun Cummings grabbed the game’s only goal in the 90th minute as Leicester’s miserable season took yet another turn for the worse.