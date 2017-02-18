Stay optimistic – John Dumelo

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 February 2017

Source: asempanews.com

2017-02-18

John Dumelo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148603782430375"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/1487439261_344_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

John Dumelo has urged fans to stay optimistic and hopeful even when their plans fails to work out because God has a better one for them.

The movie personality took to his Facebook page to inspire fans to keep hope alive as there’s always light at the end of the tunnel.

“Sometimes God closes certain doors to open bigger doors for you … don’t be sad when things don’t go your way. Greater things are going to happen in your life. You are destined to win,” he said.