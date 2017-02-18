Samuel Osei Kuffour loses mother

Former Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffour, has lost his mother, Gloria Abena Ateah, after a short illness in Ghana’s second biggest city, Kumasi.

Osei Kuffour, who played for Bayern Munich and AS Roma, was informed of the sad news late Friday evening, after doctors who were treating her lost control of the situation.

Madam Gloria Abena Ateah was credited with the remarkable story of selling her television among other things, just to ensure that Kuffour attained his desire of becoming a footballer.

The now retired footballer’s love for his mother is well known and despite the nature of his work these days as a football pundit, Kuffour always makes time to travel to Kuamsi to be with the mother.

Citi Sports extends condolences to Samuel Osei Kuffour, Gloria Osei Kuffour and the entire Osei Kuffour family.

Fare thee well Madam Gloria Abena Ateah.

–

By: Citi Sports desk