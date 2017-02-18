Roy Arthur close to joining Bofoakwa United as CEO

Former BA United CEO Roy Arthur is set to take charge of Ghana Division One side Bofoakwa United as their new Chief Executive Officer,Footballghana.com can reveal.

Mr Arthur is in advance talks with top officials of the club to take over the CEO job.

A close source to the club told Footballghana.com that the young football administrator has met Board Chairman Yaw Boateng Gyan and he is likely to be confirmed in the coming days.

Bofoakwa United will be hoping to secure qualification from ZONE ONE of the GN Bank Division One league to the Ghana Premier League next season.