Rocky Dawuni meets Kenya’s Woman Entrepreneur of the Year!

Rocky Dawuni and Betty Ikalany <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148603782430375"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/1487416631_185_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Rocky Dawuni is not all about music; he actually loves nature and remains an adept campaigner of green earth.

The Ghanaian reggae artiste who got Grammys nomination last year shared a photo of himself with Betty Ikalany, Woman Entrepreneur of the Year during a renewable and clean energy conference in Nairobi, Kenya.

Clearly moved by the passion of this woman to effect change on the continent, he shared his moment with Betty Ikalany on his Instagram Page.

“Today I had the incredible opportunity to meet Betty Ikalany, Woman Entrepreneur of the Year!.. This was during the Women in Energy conference in Nairobi. Renewable and clean energy is the future for Africa.”

She is a social worker with more than 10 years of experience working with poor communities in East Africa.