Nzema Chiefs reject Ben Asante as Ghana Gas CEO





Paramount Chiefs from the seven traditional areas in the Nzema area of the Western Region, have kicked against President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of Dr. Ben Asante as the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Company.

Speaking at a Press Conference at Nsein in the Nzema East district of the Western region, spokesperson for the agitated chiefs, Awulae Agyemfi Kwame said, Professor Sagary Nokoe, an Nzema and an NPP member “understands the socio-cultural, economic, security, political and environmental dynamics of the terrain” and is “more fit” to be considered for the job than Dr. Asante.

According to the chiefs, failure of the President to heed to their demands “will in a long way sever the ties that bind us the people of Nzemaland to your party and leadership”.

They added: “Our appeal against the processing, declaration and confirmation of the nominee Dr. Ben Asante, and the suggestion of Professor Sagary Nokoe, however, is informed by extensive social intelligence gathered, plus the weighing strengths of the latter based on his outstanding contributions to the development of the country both local, regional, national and international level.

“…We strongly hope that the consideration of Professor Kaku Sagary Nokoe as presented to you by the Nzema Maanle Council of Chiefs will become a referential landmark for the needed further support to your administration”.

Dr Ben K. D Asante, a Renowned Engineer, was on January 30, appointed as the Caretaker Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas).