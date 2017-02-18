No apology to Kofi Adams – CID





The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has said it owes the National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, no apology for seizing his vehicles.

The investigative outfit on Thursday released all five vehicles seized from the residence of the National Organizer. The five vehicles which include two Toyota Land Cruiser V8s with registration numbers GS 7451-12 and GN 7796-16 – and three Nissan Hard Body pick-ups with registration numbers GM 842-16, GM 823-16 and GM 846-16, were seized from his Golf City area home in Tema last month.

According to the CID, it followed due process in discharging its duties hence Mr. Adams does not warrant an apology.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the CID, ASP Joseph Benefo Darkwah said: “After investigations, we realized that the cars were actually not for the state but for Kofi Adams. We followed due process and did everything lawfully and so I don’t think we owe him any apology.”

“We didn’t manhandle him. If anyone needs to apologise to him, then it should be those who stormed his house and seized his cars and not us,” ASP Darkwa told Accra-based Neat FM.

The police says none of the seized vehicles belongs to the State.