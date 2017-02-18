Lydia Forson supplies me with drugs – George Lutterodt

Counsellor George Lutterodt <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148603782430375"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/1487403619_444_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Controversial Counsellor George Lutterodt is alleging that actress Lydia Forson supplies him with drugs which both of them use.

According to him, they both met the original supplier who reroutes his through the actress but suspects Lydia Forson dilutes his which is why she knows he (Lutterodt) is on the wrong drug.

“She introduced me to the guy that brings it but I was scared for my security. It was on a park I met her. So from then, the guy brings mine to her and she will then use a motorcade from her house to be. If mine is the wrong drug then she dilutes mine”

His comments were in reaction a publication that the maverick counsellor is on wrong drugs which inform some of his controversial utterances in recent times.