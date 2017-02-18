Is Funny Face dating Fela Makafui?

Fela Makafui and Funny Face <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148603782430375"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/1487411057_659_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has shared an eye-catching photograph of himself and Fela Makafui of Yolo TV series Fame which suggests the two are closer than imagined.

The popular comedian on Valentine’s Day took to his Instagram page to reveal the name of his wife to be Kukua; but could that be truth or otherwise?

Funny Face’s message to his wife to be on Valentine’s Day read, “Happy Valentine’s Day to someone special … My wife to be … My electricity, she made me believe that “faithful women ” still exist … Kukua. God bless you Angel … and to all my … love you,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Now the big question is could Funny Face be telling the truth about her fiancée Kukua or just another lie, time will tell.