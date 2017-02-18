I’ll face Ghartey c’ttee with the truth – Ayariga  





Bawku Central MP and the main witness in the bribery allegation against the Appointments Committee of Parliament Mahama Ayariga has said he will next week face the Joe Ghartey-led probing committee with the truth.

He said he is ready to provide his side of the story to the committee in order to unravel the mystery behind the scandal.

The Special committee was compelled to suspend sitting on Friday to formally grant the request of the MP for North Tongue, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Ablakwa has, through his lawyers, requested to appear before the committee after the Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Joe Osei Owusu, who appeared before the committee on Wednesday, alleged that he (Ablakwa) confessed at a session that the bribery claims were cooked up.

Speaking to the media at parliament Friday, Ayariga who was scheduled to appear before the committee today, said the truth is on his side.

“I’m here to tell the story as I know it. I was invited by the committee and I am here. If you are going to speak the truth, do you need a lawyer? If I’m here to speak the truth what is the issue about coming with a lawyer,” he said.

He however added that he will not discuss the merit of his case in the media as instructed by the Speaker of Parliament.