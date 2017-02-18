Iain Walker appointed new British High Commissioner to Ghana

The Foreign Office of the UK has announced the appointment of Lain Walker as Her Majesty’s British High Commissioner to Ghana.

Iain Walker will replace Jon Benjamin, a man whose tenure in Ghana as a diplomat has been deemed controversial due to some of his utterances and actions.

The Foreign Office made the announcement on its official Twitter handle on Friday February 17, 2017.

Mr. Walker expressed his delight about the appointment. In a twitter post, he said he would be starting his official diplomatic work in Ghana in August 2017.

Iain Walker has worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for the past 6 years, spending four of those years as Director of the Board.

As a law graduate from the University of Dundee, his experience is wide-ranging, including a consulting role for PwC, a two year stint in the UK Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit as a policy lead in transformational government and a four year role at EY (formerly Ernst & Young – one of the ‘Big Four’ accounting firms).

Ghana and the U.K. maintained relationship ties and remained commonwealth members after independence. But many Ghanaians are unhappy about what they describe as unequal relationship even after independence.

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana