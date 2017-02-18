I love Stonebwoy – Obaapa Christy

Stonebwoy and Obaapa Christy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148603782430375"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/1487409194_139_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Outstanding Ghanaian gospel musician, Obaapa Christy has expressed her love for Stonebwoy and choses him as her best secular music artiste in Ghana currently.

She disclosed this in an interview with Roman Fada on Atinka FM’s Mid Morning show dubbed, Adwumaoo and added that she loves his performance. She said Stonebwoy’s stage performance is something she admires a lot.

“I think Stonebwoy is the best in terms of who is the best in the secular music in Ghana. I love his stage performance too.” she stated.

The ‘Woa na waye’ hitmaker also buttressed her point that her reason for picking Stonebwoy is that, he is cool, humble and also down to earth.

Stonebwoy apart from being hailed has also been on the lips of many Ghanaians on the issues of the battle between him and his beat maker Beat Dkay.

The Baafira hitmaker won the Artiste of the Year during the 2015 VGMA Awards among other awards both home and international.