He’s The Reason Why They’re Splitting…

Rob Blac Chyna Split: Here’s The Real Reason Why They Are Going Separate Ways…

It’s official, reality star couple Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have split.

According to People, the couple‘s split was fueled by insecurities in the relationship.

On Thursday, reports confirmed that Rob, 29, and Chyna, 28, have ended their year-long relationship and engagement.

A source close to Rob says:

“They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off.

“They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

Chyna feeling frustrated with Rob over time called it quits, although the couple tried a number of times to make their relationship work.

An insider who is close to both Rob and Chyna further disclosed:

“Chyna is super fed up with Rob and thinks he is way too emotional and depressed. She thinks he has terrible issues.

“He is always battling his own insecurities and is unstable.

Rob Blac Chyna Split Over Relationship Insecurities

“It’s a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it’s incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family.”

Last week, reports had it that Chyna was seen out having lunch with Jamel Davenport.

Chyna, who was without her engagement ring was with Jamel who she was seen getting close to during a Super Bowl party at in West Hollywood last weekend.

The inside source further revealed:

“They’re living separately and she’s keeping Rob at arm’s length, both from the baby and from her.”

Rob and Chyna have had a pretty turbulent and complicated relationship since they went public in January and got engaged in April 2016.

Before Christmas last year, things took a turn for the worse in their relationship when a fight nearly ended their engagement.

Months be Rob Chyna split, Chyna moved out of their shared home with their newborn baby in tow.

The duo had spent some time living separately following Dream’s birth.

Rob Blac Chyna Split After Barely One Year Dating

Blac Chyna’s Instagram was allegedly hacked around that time and she claimed in a since-deleted post that Rob Kardashian was behind the hack.

Incidentally, in recent weeks, the Rob and Chyna appeared to be happy in their relationship.

They consistently flooded their social media feeds with love for one another.

Both spent New Year’s Eve together and celebrated their anniversary together.

They then released a lovely Instagram video showcasing home footage of them kissing, cuddling and laughing throughout their year-long relationship.

People reports that in August, Kardashian revealed that Chyna got him through his “darkest times.”

He said:

“I’ve been friends with Chyna for a long time.

“She was someone I reached out to for advice. She would cook for me and we’d just talk.

“She’s surrounded me with a lot of positivity. From the moment we met, I knew I wanted to be more than friends.”