GPL: Ashgold to take on Olympics in First Home Match

Fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming match on February 18th at the Betway branded Len Clay Stadium, which will be the first game of week two in the 2017 Ghana Premier League.

Ashgold, 2014/15 Ghana Premier League Champions, lost their opening 2017 league cracker against Aduana Stars courtesy of a late 83rd minute goal by Derrick Sasraku. Despite being dominant and dictating the tempo of the game, the loss has led to an increase in expectation for Ashgold as their match against Accra Great Olympics draws closer.

The 2015 CAF Champions League defensive quartet of Roland Amozou, Samed Ibrahim, Tijani Joshua and Richard Ocran are expected to be more resilient and ever-present in tomorrow’s game.

With the back end forming the rocky wall, the attack have the duty of oozing class as they launch an onslaught on Great Olympics.

Another aspect of the opening game that is expected to excite fans is the atmosphere in the newly branded Len-Clay Stadium with the 3D neon light signage and state-of-the-art-press room. The Ashgold-Betway deal has been critical to the new look of the Len-Clay Stadium and Ashgold SC’s professional look.

Since the online and mobile sports betting platform signed the sponsorship deal with Ashgold SC, Betway has helped with some major makeovers including the rebranding of the stadium, the branding of the team’s official bus as well as a new supply of Kappa jerseys to the team.

Two years ago, when AshGold were crowned Champions of Ghana’s domestic league, they lost their last game of the season 2-1 to Olympics at the Accra Sports stadium.

It was a bitter loss for the Miners on their coronation day, and as they kick their first Premier League ball since losing their status as a domestic topflight club, AshGold could welcome Olympics with a similar taste to what was served on 13th September, 2015.

AshGold vs Olympics last five premier league games