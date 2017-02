Music of Saturday, 18 February 2017

Source: enewsgh.com

2017-02-18

Edem ‘Family’



VRMG frontman Edem has released his new single lamenting how heavily money is a factor in how people (especially family members) relate to a person.

Produced by Kemenya, the song arrives in soulful highlife melody, and immediately resonates with the listener as the theme he tackles apply to everyone.

Listen below: