Dada Kwabena drops sensitive visuals for new single ‘Makuma’

Ghanaian Highlife musician, Dada Kwabena has finally released a sensitive video for his love single ‘Makuma’ featuring Ray Inc.

Dada Kwabena, having been in the highlife industry for quite for some time now is enjoying the hypes and its fruits.

‘Makuma’ track was released on February 14, 2017 which coincided with Valentine’s Day and now its video is out.

The video was shot right in Ghana, in a serene location around the McCarthy Hills. The setting and plot of the video are all on point.

Scenes from video have seen Dada Kwabena with some ladies in a swimming pool, to the kitchen and the bed room.

Watch the video below: