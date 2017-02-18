Counselor Lutterodt clashes with Adjorlolo’s fiancée at Abeiku Santana’s birthday party

play videoCounselor Lutterodt dancing with Victoria Lebene <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148603782430375"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/1487431821_262_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

It appears the feud between Counselor George Lutterodt and actress Victoria Lebeneh has been buried as the two took to the dance floor to exhibit some dance moves at Abeiku Santana’s birthday party.

It would be recalled that Counselor Lutterodt remarked that the budding actress dating Kofi Adjorlolo who is old enough to be her father, is a decision that could lead the legend to an early grave.

The comment did not sit well with Miss Lebene as she gave Counselor Lutterodt a five-day ultimatum to retract his comments or face legal action.

The controversial relationship counselor in a sharp response said he would not retract, sending a signal that he was ready to meet the actress in court.

But it seems those who were expecting the ‘battle’ will be disappointed as the two smoked the peace pipe at Abeiku Santana’s birthday, Friday.