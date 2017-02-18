BREAKING: Chocolate City Founder Audu Maikori Released From Detention

Activist, lawyer and pioneer CEO of Chocolate City Group, Audu Maikori, has been released from police detention.

The Nigerian entertainment industry mogul, who was arrested on Friday by the Nigeria Police on charges of alleged criminal conspiracy and incitement over the Southern Kaduna crisis has been released on bail by the Police.

Upon his release, Maikori told pressmen on Saturday that his release came on the back of efforts by prominent Nigerians as well as extensive pressure mounted by Nigerian youths on social media.

On Twitter, the hashtag #FreeAudu trended for hours with Nigerians raising their voices calling for Audu’s release.

MI Abaga, rapper and current CEO of Chocolate City, confirmed Audu’s release via a post on his handle.

He said:

Just spoke to Audu.. he is well.. thank you all for the support #FreeAudu — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) February 18, 2017

MI posted a picture of Audu after his release:

Thank you everyone..#StruggleContinuespic.twitter.com/ZWWveymXFA — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) February 18, 2017

Audu Maikori’s lawyer, Mark Jacobs, who had been with him as legal counsel since he was picked up yesterday, told newsmen his client was released around 6:30 p.m.

Jacobs said:

“He’d just been released.

He promised to give more details later.

Audu Maikori was arrested on Friday in Lagos at about noon by a team of policemen attached to inspector-general monitoring and intelligence team.

He was immediately transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja where he was detained until his release.

Reports in some quarters allege that it was a phone call from former education minister, Mrs. Oby Ezekwsili to governor El-rufai of Kaduna state that influenced Audu’s release.