Celebs and where they used to work

Don Jazzy



Don Jazzy changed various weird jobs before he made it to the top: for instance, he used to play drums at a church in London and worked as a security guard at McDonalds.

Joseph Benjamin



In one of the interviews this glossy actor and stunning-looking model confessed to working as a shoe seller, night watchman, waiter, baker and even a bus conductor!

Timaya



Before hitting it big, Timaya used to be a fantastic ‘hustler’ and an excellent seller of plantains. The Egberipapa 1 of Bayelsa once lived with an old lady who had mercy to accommodate him after his previous landlord told him to go.

P-square



These famous artists had to work really hard before they began to earn some money. Peter used to work as a supermarket assistant and Paul was an electrician.

Banky W



It’s almost impossible to imagine now but back in the day Banky W had to work as a sales assistant to earn enough money to pay for a studio in the US.

The RnB crooner took on jobs of a salesman in clothing stores, fast food restaurants and even sold knives from door to door.