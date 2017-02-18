Celebs and where they used to work

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 February 2017
Source: NAIJ.com
Don Jazzy
You won’t believe where these celebs used to work
Don Jazzy changed various weird jobs before he made it to the top: for instance, he used to play drums at a church in London and worked as a security guard at McDonalds.
Joseph Benjamin
In one of the interviews this glossy actor and stunning-looking model confessed to working as a shoe seller, night watchman, waiter, baker and even a bus conductor!
Timaya
Before hitting it big, Timaya used to be a fantastic ‘hustler’ and an excellent seller of plantains. The Egberipapa 1 of Bayelsa once lived with an old lady who had mercy to accommodate him after his previous landlord told him to go.
P-square
These famous artists had to work really hard before they began to earn some money. Peter used to work as a supermarket assistant and Paul was an electrician.
Banky W
It’s almost impossible to imagine now but back in the day Banky W had to work as a sales assistant to earn enough money to pay for a studio in the US.
The RnB crooner took on jobs of a salesman in clothing stores, fast food restaurants and even sold knives from door to door.