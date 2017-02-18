C’cil of State polls: Bribe claims worrying – Lecturer





A lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Dr. Alidu Seidu, has expressed worry over claims that the just ended election of regional representatives to the Council of State was marred by vote-buying.

According to him, the Council of State is an important formal institution in the country’s governance structure and that it is made up of people deemed to be full of wisdom.

“So we expect that the politics that is conducted at that level will be more decent, more decorous and more free and fair devoid of the usual bickering that characterized [the mainstream politics],” said Dr. Seidu on Morning Starr on Friday.

“The trend of paying or giving money in order to win elections to be part of the Council of State is not right. If we introduce money into the elections of Council of State members, the institution will be diluted,” he added.

Dr. Seidu made this comment following allegations of delegates buying in the Greater Accra race to the Council of State. President of Groupe Ideal, Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani who emerged victorious in the race was accused by fellow contestants of engaging in the inimical act of vote-buying.

But Dr. Dzani has vehemently dismissed the allegations that he bribed some delegates in the just-ended Council of State elections.

“I didn’t buy votes,” he told Francis Abban, adding “unfortunately we are in a country that immediately after an election there are allegations of vote-buying, why should I buy votes, why should I.”