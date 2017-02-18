Cast of Kofas Media new movie pay a visit to ex president Rawlings

Movies of Saturday, 18 February 2017

Cast of Kofas Media new movie and former President Rawlings

Cast for Kofas Media and Miracle Wave International yet-to-be-shot movie had a lengthy conversation with the former president of Ghana, HE Jerry John Rawlings at his Ridge office in Accra.

The group which visited the former Head of State included Pete Edochie from Nigeria, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Joselyn Dumas, Kalybos, Martha Ankomah, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Ahuofe Patri, Funny Face, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Zynnell Zuh, Salma Mumin, Selly Galley, Kojo Rana, Fella Makafui and many others.

Both parties talked extensively about corruption since that is what their new movie is focused on.

Watch what happened when they met JJ Rawlings.