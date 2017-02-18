Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City: History made as non-league club reach FA Cup quarter-final

Lincoln City stunned Burnley to become the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Sean Raggett’s dramatic last-minute header secured the National League leaders an historic 1-0 win at Turf Moor.

It was fully deserved too, with Danny Cowley’s side producing a brilliant battling performance against their Premier League opponents.

Burnley have won nine of their 14 top-flight games at home this season and named a strong XI to take on the Imps, who are 80 places below them in the football ladder.

But the Clarets could no way past their superbly-organised visitors and were left shell-shocked with one minute left when Lincoln made the breakthrough.

Sam Habergham’s corner was headed back across goal by Luke Waterfall and Raggett rose highest at the back post to nod the ball over the line.

There was a nervous finish as Burnley piled on the pressure in stoppage time, but Lincoln held on to keep their remarkable FA Cup adventure going.

The Imps, who had seen off Ipswich and Brighton earlier in the competition, are the first team from outside of the Football League to reach the last eight since QPR in 1914.

Sutton will now bid to make it two non-league teams in the quarter-finals on Monday, when they host Arsenal – a match you can listen to live on talkSPORT.