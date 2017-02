Entertainment of Saturday, 18 February 2017

Source: ghanafuo.com

2017-02-18

Berla Mundi



TV and Radio personality, Berla Mundi just shared a new photo of herself in an African print and we can’t have enough of her.

The Radio personality who is known for her sense of fashion shared a picture of herself wearing a violet tie and dye fabric and she was looking ravishing.

Berla was beaming with smiles and looking beautiful as always. No wonder she was adjudged Glitz fashionable Radio and TV personality last year.