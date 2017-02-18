BBNaija: Gifty Was An Hairdresser in Anambra State Before Big Brother Show



A Facebook User has shared a throwback picture of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty.. Apparently, she revealed the Anambra State beautiful Diva was “An hairdresser” in the suburb of Obosi in Anambra state!

Recall Gifty had earlier claimed she doesn’t know Falz, Mr Nigeria and Banky W… and then during her diary session, she described RnB singer, Banky W as Fake & proud.

Recall also, Actress, Funke Akindele took to twitter to blast the BBN Housemate describing her as a Fake Babe!

Gifty is up for Possible Eviction this Sunday, alongside Thin Tall Tony and Marvis!





