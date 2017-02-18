Article Wan features Countryman Songo on ‘Faya burn dem’

Solo hitmaker Article Wan has released the video to his recent single Faya Burn Dem, featuring a cameo appearance from controversial sports presenter Patrick Osei Agyeman (Countryman Songo).

As the name suggests, the song takes swipes at perceived detractors of Article Wan’s progress, and commands God’s fire upon them. Faya Burn Dem was self-produced, and the video was directed by Coby Melody Swum for Mingle Music.

Watch it below:

