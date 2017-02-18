Angry Banky W takes on BBN housemate Gifty

Lol..okay, Quick thoughts: Yall shld pls try and have mercy on her. 1) Not sure why she feels like I have “proudness”????????, but I certainly wasn’t paid to appear. I was in town for another gig and the producers asked if I could come on as a favour and give the contestants some advice that will be helpful to them down the line, which is all I tried to do. I think all the other contestants enjoyed our time together so it’s all good. 2) The thoughts I shared weren’t for the contestants alone; hopefully my words were beneficial to all the viewers at home. 3) It’s okay if Gifty, or anyone else doesn’t know who I am. I never assume that they do, or that they should. Pls if you don’t know me, feel free to epp my career – Google me or look up my music catalogue on YouTube.. or watch the wedding party movie. Whenever Gifty does make it home, she will have the opportunity to do the same. Lastly, big thank you to the #bbnaija Producers for having me on. I truly enjoyed my time on the show, and I always gain a sense of fulfilment whenever I get the chance to share my story and life lessons with people. God bless us all and may the best contestant win! ???????????????? UPDATE: I really do appreciate everyone coming by my posts to share your thoughts.. but when it gets to the point where you start insulting her, or me, or yourselves, over something that’s so trivial and amusing.. it means it has gone a little too far. I’ve turned off the comments here because Cyber-bullying is not something that I want to condone or encourage. As I’ve maintained from the start, She is entitled to her opinion, as we all are. No hard feelings from my end, at all, regardless. The reason I put it up in the first place is because soooo many ppl kept sending me the clip, so I felt compelled to speak. However, I wish Gifty and the other contestants all the best in #bbnaija and beyond. God bless.

