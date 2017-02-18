Abeiku Santana celebrates birthday in grand style

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 February 2017
Source: Ghanaweb
2017-02-18
It was indeed a wonderful moment as a tall list of artistes joined ace broadcaster, Abeiku Santana to celebrate his birthday.
The event held on Friday at Bays Lodge & Apartments, saw in attendance Counselor Lutterodt, Ebony Reigns, Kaakie, Epixode, Jupitar, Trigmatic, Adina, Sista Afia, RhymeSonny, among others who entertained the huge audience.
Not only was it a birthday party but also an official launch of Bays Lounge & Apartment owned by the Okay FM presenter and his wife.