A Plus tells Reggie and Bollie to forgive Fan Milk

A Plus has pleaded with Ghanaian UK based music duo Reggie and Bollie to back down on their threat to take legal action against Fan Milk Ghana Limited for using their song in an advertisement without their permission.

Fan Milk Ghana Limited is one of the leading manufacturers and retailers of milk and fruit-based ice cream products in the country.

Reggie and Bollie insist they did not authorize the use of their song for the commercial, thus, threatened to file a law suit against the company.

Commenting on the impasse on his Facebook wall, A Plus said the company was “irresponsible” in failing to conduct proper checks before using the song for the ad.

A Plus added: “As?m has come. Reggie and Bollie are very angry. They are threatening to take legal action against Fan Milk Ghana Ltd. Join me as I speak to them”.

