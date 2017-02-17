Woeful Tottenham lose again in Europe

Tottenham’s miserable European campaign continued with a 1-0 defeat to Gent in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.

Jeremy Perbet’s strike settled the contest, with Hugo Lloris denying the Belgian hosts a second with a tremendous finger-tip save onto the post.

Spurs, who slumped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group, head back to Wembley Stadium for the return leg requiring a much-improved performance.

They now have four defeats from seven continental matches this season.