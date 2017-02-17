Winning awards not Ohemaa Mercy’s priority – Management

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2017

The management of Ohemaa Mercy have stated emphatically that winning award is not and has not been the priority for their gospel artist.

In an interview with Sir John on Offinso based Time Fm, Mr Isaac Twum Ampofo reiterated that the vision and mission of Ohemaa Mercy have not included an award as her target but if it comes in the course of their ministry, they give thanks to God.

Mr Isaac Ampofo Twum made this revelation in relation to Charterhouse relieve of George Quaye from his position as the spokesperson for the Ghana Music Award.

According to him the move by Charterhouse wouldn’t compel them to attend this year’s event because they want to defend their integrity not award.

He further opined that Ohemaa Mercy did not pick form from Charterhouse for any of the awards they have won and don’t even campaign publicly for vote anytime they were nominated.

Mr Ampofo pleaded with Gospel artistes in Ghana to defend their integrity rather than award since Gospel Music should be a call.

He ended by calling on Charterhouse to set up a committee to look into the bribery allegation against George Quaye like the Parliament of Ghana have done.

He asked if it was not Charterhouse who came out to debunk the fact that George Quaye was the spokesperson for Ghana Music Awards why then are they relieving him off from that position?