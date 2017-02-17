VIDEO: Sean Sarfo Antwi wins 60m gold at AIT International Grand Prix

It was all joy for sprinter Sean Sarfo Antwi as he won gold in the Men’s 60m at the 2017 AIT International Grand Prix.

The Ghanaian, who competed for Great Britain before switching allegiance to the West African country won with a record time of 6.50 seconds.

Barbadian Ramon Gitters and D’Angelo Cherry of the United States of America finished second and third respectively.

Antwi qualified to the finals first with a time of 6.60 seconds.

AIT International Grand Prix is an indoor athletics event held annually. It is the fourth year in a row as athletics fans across the Great Britain have been availed of the opportunity to witness some of the world’s best talent on show in the midlands arena.