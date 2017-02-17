VGMAs bribery comment is PR gimmicks gone wrong – Rev. Bernard Amankwah

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2017

Source: zionfelix.net

2017-02-17

Rev. Bernard Amankwah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148603782430375"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/1487338528_386_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Rev. Bernard Amankwah believes George Quaye’s bribery allegation against gospel musician was a planned publicity stunt to push this year’s awards.

The gospel musician on Hitz FM’s This is Gospel entertainment show said Charterhouse should have apologised hours after Mr. Quaye’s allegation but not to wait for weeks before organising a press conference to clear the air.

The man of God told Franky5, host of the show that he thinks the ‘careless’ statement was PR gimmick to make Ghanaians talk about the awards but they did not receive the response they needed.

“Charterhouse should have come out the next day to speak on the issue if it was a serious organisation. This is because whoever heard the issue would not have the opportunity to listen again.

I believe it was a PR gimmick that they wanted to use to hype the awards but this time it didn’t work.,” he passionately said.

Rev. Bernard Amankwah further challenged George Quaye to mention names of the gospel musicians who offered bribe to win VGMAs.