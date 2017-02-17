Tonto Dikeh Denies Relationship With Uche Maduagwu, The Actor Who Claims To Be Her Close Friend

Following series of posts by Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, who claims to be a close friend of his colleague, Tonto Dikeh, the actress clears the air.

Uche Maduagwu is a fast rising actor, writer, and social media influencer, who is known for his controversial posts about several Nigerian celebrities.

He was the first person to raise the issue of Tonto Dikeh’s marriage crisis on social media, suggesting that she confided in him as a close friend.

He started by saying another celebrity marriage was about to crash, then went ahead to publicly advise his ‘Close Friend’ Tonto on how best to handle her current predicament.

Tonto Dikeh finally replied Uche Maduagwu, not to bruise his ego but to state an obvious fact that she does not know him and they do not have each other’s contact, so how could she have confided in him?

Tonto further pleaded with Uche Maduagwu to stop writing fake news about her and her family, emphasizing that it was not the best thing for her and her son, considering what they are currently going through.

Tonto wrote:

“Hi Uche it’s been brought to my knowledge about Our suppose friendship and About me opening up to you about My life..First of I appreciate you as I see Actor written on your page,this post is not TO ridicule you or non of that but Please I beg you to stop!! “I don’t have friends,I don’t speak to people about my life Be it good or bad..Yes I will love to be your friend someday as I will never be one to judge or condemn BUT FOR NOW we are not Cos we don’t know each other..WE don’t even have our digits to talk more of TO have Phone call conversations!!! “Please I have a son I am living for and I want him to grow up to love and respect me and his father no matter what,Not to discredit YOU I have read incredible stuffs off your page but this isn’t Healthy for me and my Baby ATM.. I also understand that we have too many imposters as Tonto Dikeh, just to make excuses for all of this.Maybe you are been scammed thinking you are talking to me but MY COLLEAGUE AM A SIMPLE Lil girl who minds her business and keeps away from People.. “Please do this as a birthday gift for my son, Make it right!! LET THESE PEOPLE KNOW WHAT THE TRUTH IS,this is hurting too many people.. Please I beg of you It’s your page I can’t tell you what to post and not to but am begging you to stop personalizing your messages Like I said.. “Remember this post isn’t to bring you down, I Wld love to be your friend someday but Am not the friend you have now you are speaking with..God bless you for understanding why this post has to go Up here..I will be deleting this ASAP••• I love you with the love of God and I pray you take this well..Thank you so much Mr.”

Uche Maduagwu Brags about Tonto Dikeh being his close friend

Meanwhile, Tonto’s son King Churchill clocked one year on Thursday, 16th February 2017 and she celebrated him in grand style, with her husband, Olakunle Churchill obviously absent in the studio photos.