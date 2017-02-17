Thousands of Chileans plan protest march to demand Alexis Sanchez leaves Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez is rumoured to want to leave Arsenal after their abject failure against Bayern Munich on Wednesday and the people of Chile seem keen to give him a helping hand.

Supporters of the international star, who are fed up at seeing him carry an Arsenal side 10 points off the pace in the Premier League and 5-1 down after the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match, are organising a protest march in order to help force his departure.

A Facebook page has been set up, asking for protesters to join in the Marcha Nacional para que Alexis Sanchez deje el Arsenal – National March for Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal.

At the time of writing, over 5,000 people have said they will attend the event, which will be held on March 1 at Plaza Baquedano in Santiago.

“As Chileans we are tired of watching one of our biggest stars play on his own so his team can go forward,” reads a statement on the event page.

“We don’t want him to play at Real Madrid, nor go back to Barcelona, we don’t care where he plays, we just want him to fight along with other 10 players to get the results.

“He doesn’t deserve to be alone.”

Democracy in action. But will Arsenal frustrate the will of the people?