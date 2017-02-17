Soma Strips In Exclusive Interview With Bold Africa

Former big brother contestant, Soma shows off his body in an exclusive interview with Bold Africa. He talks about his experience in the ongoing reality TV show and how it has impacted his life.

The singer, actor and now new brand ambassador for PayPorte Nigeria says aside all the great things he wishes for this year, he would love to be the best rookie of the year and drop a couple of singles and videos that would attract a big deal.

How would you describe the Big Brother experience?

I would describe the big brother experience in one word- Awesome! if I have to go further I would have to say it was the best time of my entire life. It was exciting, it was off the hook, it was just crazy in a good way.

Would you say you’re the same person in and out of the house?

Definitely. I am the same person. It was me, I was myself all through.

What was your most memorable experience in the house?

The most memorable experience was actually the first time I stepped into the big brother house. I was like ‘Wow, I am actually here’. I was thinking it was a dream up until that moment.

So we heard that your ‘Finger’ has a story to tell?

My finger doesn’t even have a mouth, I don’t know how it’s going to tell you anything. It’s just a finger now, there’s no story, to be honest, I don’t know what you are talking about.

Do you think you and Gifty would have gone all the way if you had stayed any longer?

No definitely not. I was probably going to move on the week after eviction if I had stayed in the house.

We see you dropped a single right after your eviction. How would you describe your sound?

I would describe my sound as soothing. My genre is actually Afrofusion. I do cool music, good music. I do music for everybody – something that everybody can relate to.

What would you like to achieve with your career this year?

I am hopeful and wishing I get an award; like the best rookie of the year and drop a couple of singles and videos and eventually get a big deal. That is what I am hoping to achieve this year.

Tell us 5 random things about you that we didn’t get a chance to find out in the house.

I like brogue shoes

I like to eat a lot

I love singing

I love fast cars

I like to travel a lot

I love God, I love to pray a lot….I can still add one more, I love attention, I love to be the center of attention.

A few days earlier, Miyonse who was evicted the same day with Soma, was also featured in a magazine (Bold Magazine, where he shared his experience and plans for the future). The chef plans to venture into acting in the nearest future.

Soma and Miyonse

Who rocked the 24 underpants better?