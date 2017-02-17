Sena Dagadu announces new album ‘Feathers’

Music of Friday, 17 February 2017

Respected Ghanaian singer Sena Dagadu is set to release her latest album titled Feathers.

A listening session for the album is slated for the Django Bar in Accra tomorrow, February 17th at 6:00 pm.

Born in Accra to a Hungarian mother and a Ghanaian father, she’s been active since 2001, and is lead vocalist of Hungarian alternative band Irie Mafia. Sena combines influences from hiphop, reggae, funk, rock, among others, and has released critically acclaimed albums including Lots Of Trees, Grow Slow, First One, Azdanê, Natural High, Take a Look, Only Solution Remix, Vol. 1, and DA 1 YAH EP 03. She has also been associated with top Ghanaian acts including hiplife grandpapa Reggie Rockstone, FOKN Bois’ M3nsa and Wanlov, as well as the fast-rising Worlasi.

The listening session will be attended by some of the country’s most esteemed music connoisseurs, and filled with unending praise about the quality of the project, knowing what the Xtra Large singer’s amazing versatility and dynamic music palette.