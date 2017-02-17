Reggie N’ Bollie’s Ghc17, 000 from Fan Milk: We have the right to collect the money – GHAMRO

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2017

Things are getting quite murky at the Offices of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) as accusations of lack of transparency and accountability are being hurled by members to the Board and Management of the firm.

While figuring out a way to bring some tranquility to the organization, another controversy is set to hit, this time, from persons who are not in Ghana and not even registered members of the organization – www.entertainmentgh.com can state!

UK-based Ghanaian music group, Reggie N’ Bollie is accusing GHAMRO of collecting and pocketing an amount of GHc17, 000 on their behalf from Fan Milk Ghana Ltd without their knowledge.

A representative for the group told www.entertainmentgh.com that, Fan Milk used ‘New Girl’, a song by Reggie N’ Bollie for the ‘Fandango’ commercial without their consent.

The group, via their legal team, queried Fan Milk, which initially stated that, the use of the song was the responsibility of the Advertising Agency, Dela & Amankwah – the firm that supervised the shooting of the commercial.

Later, the company told the group that, they tried to reach them (Reggie N’ Bollie) but after not getting any response, they went to GHAMRO to get clearance for the use of the song in the commercial.

GHAMRO is said to have granted the permission for the use of the song and collected an amount of Ghc 17,000 from Fan Milk Company in October 2016.

Reggie N’ Bollie claim that they are going to court over the matter.

www.entertainmentgh.com reached out to the GHAMRO Office for some clarification on the matter.

The Administrator for GHAMRO, Mr. Abraham Adjetey, stated that, the organization has the rights under Act 690 to license and collect money for the use of the song by Reggie N’ Bollie.

According to him, GHAMRO’s core mandate is to protect the rights of the music owners and under the Universal Copyright Convention and CISAC Rules, the organization has the authority to license the use of the song and collect money on behalf of the performers, producers and writers of the song.