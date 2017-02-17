PODCAST: Ghana’s Zongos and Inner Cities





Despair, less opportunities and social conflicts characterize their living conditions. You can call them the marginalized in society whose situation affects the development of the country.

Governments have shown less commitment toward changing that status quo, widening the poverty gap. Alas, these people are exploited for political capital.

But is President Akufo-Addo’s show of commitment by announcing the Ministry for Zongo Development and Inner Cities, going to change anything? Expectations are high just as the cynicism about the initiative.

In this report, Starr News’ Papisdaff Abdullah Ali speaks to the relevant actors in the new redevelopment plan of government to examine their expectations and its feasibility.