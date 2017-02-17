PHOTOS: Seven injured in multiple-car crash at Okponglo





A trailer with failed brakes rammed into seven commercial vehicles at the Okponglo Traffic Light in Accra Friday evening, injuring seven persons.

The Legon Police confirmed the incident, adding the injured have been rushed to the Legon Hospital for treatment.

According to the police, about seven vehicles were damaged during the crash. A container on the trailer tripped onto a taxicab with registration number GE 6606-14. The driver of the taxi survived, having fled the scene before the container fell on his car.

An eyewitness, Ransford Tetteh, told Starr News’ Caleb Boye that a driver’s mate sustained serious injury in the head.

The accident resulted in a heavy gridlock on the Okponglo Tetteh Quarshie stretch of the Madina-Accra road and the police are working to restore order as the damaged vehicles were being towed away.