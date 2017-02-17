Pete Edochie, Kalybos, Mcbrown, others visit Rawlings

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2017

Casts of Kofas Media and Miracle Wave International yet-to-be-shot movie have paid a courtesy call on the former president, Jerry John Rawlings at his Ridge office on Friday, February 17.

The team led by Kofi Asamoah, boss of Kofas Media included actors like Pete Edochie from Nigeria, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Joselyn Dumas, Kalybos, Martha Ankomah, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Ahuofe Patri, Funny Face, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Zynnell Zuh, Salma Mumin, Selly Galley, Kojo Rana, Fella Makafui and others who visited the former president of the Republic of Ghana.

The group was at the ex president’s office to officially inform him about their new movie which production starts on February 18. Nollywood legend, Pete Edochie expressed joy for the opportunity given him to meet the former Head of State. The actor said many have compared him to Mr. Rawlings so it was prudent he visited him whilst he is in Ghana for a movie shoot after 18 years.

H.E Jerry John Rawlings addressing the actors lauded them for campaigning against corruption in a humorous way in the new movie which premieres on Easter Friday.