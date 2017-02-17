Oil & Gas businessman elected as Volta’s council of state rep

Mr. Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo, an Oil & Gas businessman was on Thursday February 16, 2017, elected to represent the Volta Region in the Council of State.

The Council of State, which was created by the 4th Republican Constitution, has a mandate of advising the President in the performance of his functions.

The election in the Volta Region which suffered almost a two hour delay beyond the scheduled time due to the absence of most delegates, saw 19 candidates contesting for the position.

Among the contestants were the Queenmother of Ho-Dome, Mama Atrato II, Miss Shallom Abla Lumor, social entrepreneur and a media practitioner; Togbe Kantanato C.C Fifih, economist; Nana Obrimpong Kanya II, traditional ruler; Togbe Gbogbolulu II, civil servant; Mr Michael Ayibor, consultant; Rev. Dr Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, clergy and economist;

The rest were, Mr Benjamin Koffi Mishio, electrical technician engineer; and Togbe Ayite Duame II, civic educator and traditional ruler; Mr Edwin Lotsu Tukpeyi, entrepreneur; Mr Francis Albert Seth, chief legal expert on oil and gas; Togbe Nakakpo Dugbaza VIII, traditional ruler and ADR mediator; Mr Godisgood Amegashie, social analyst; Togbe Kotoku XI, teacher; Mr Augustine Hevi, self- employed;

Others were John Adolph Azaglo, educationist; Mr Nelson Mawuli Gbadagba, entrepreneur; Prof. James Flolu, teacher; Mr Mawusi Tom, lawyer and management consultant; and Mr Frederick Kwame Gbeku, an accountant.

The 50-year-old Chief Executive Officer of Afraga Oil, popularly known as Nyonyo Agboada, floored the 18 other aspirants by polling 29 out of 50 votes cast.

His closest contender, Togbe Gbogbolulu V polled eight votes.

In his victory speech, Mr. Nyonyo promised to unite people in the region and to stimulate development projects that would lead to the economic transformation of the area.

He called on the people of the region especially the youth, to support him in attaining the common goals of the Volta Region.

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana