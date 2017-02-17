No rush in naming new Black Stars coach- Oti Akenteng

Head of the Ghana Football Association technical directorate Oti Akenteng says the process of appointing a new head coach for the Black Stars would not be rushed following the exit of coach Avram Grant.

Ghana will engage in FIFA International friendlies next month and play AFCON qualifiers in June- this many want the FA to get a new coach before these matches.

But Oti Akenteng says they must take their time and evaluate Avram Grant’s work before settling on the next coach.

“Before we will name a coach we have to do an evaluation of Avram Grant’s work and that will be the tournament inclusive, after the evaluation then we will know what to do next,” he told Joy Sports

“After the evaluation of Grant’s work we will then look at the kind of coach to go in for, is it a development coach?

“We have to take our time in doing this because we need somebody who will be very suitable for the work.”

Several names have been in the hunt to replace the Israeli.