New Kotoko Coach Zdravko Lugarosic happy with car gift from Club

Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic has thanked the Kotoko management and expressed delight after receiving his official car.

Lugarosic who has been brought in to change the fortunes of the club was handed a Toyota Tundra 5.7 V8 I by the Club CEO Kwame Kyei to ease up his transportation on Thursday.

The Croatian has expressed delighted at the new gift from his employers.

“Thank you Kotoko Chairman for the surprising awesome gift I recived,new car,..Toyota Tundra 5.7 V8 I force limited edition..GOD bless,” he posted on his facebook page.

The Croatian will be leading his team to Berekum to face Chelsea this Sunday in week 2 of the Ghana Premier League.