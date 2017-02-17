Kunta Kinte’s stroke was due to stress – Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2017

Hiplife artiste Okyeame Kwame has revealed that the stroke his brother, Kunta Kinte suffered in 2009 may be due to stress.

According to him, Kunta, who was at the peak of his music career in the group, Bradez, suffered the stress of combining stardom with his education.

The group, Bradez made up of Kunta Kinte and Flowking Stone, suffered heavily after the unfortunate incident.

In an interview with Joy News’ MzGee, Okyeame said his brother is going back to the university and believes he needs to concentrate on one thing at a time.

“This year he will be going back to the university. Once he goes back to school and we realize that he settled and can handle both, we will let the music aspect come,” he revealed.

According to Okyeame Kwame, Kunta Kinte became popular at an early age and he believes that his inability to handle the pressure that comes with stardom, led to the serious stroke he suffered.

He added that even though his brother has written so many songs and knows it is important for his career to come back, what he wants for him is for Kunta to finish school and then concentrate on his music career.

“He has written songs since he has a studio at home. He sends me songs every day. We know that it is important for his music career to come back but what we want for him is to finish school,” Okyeame Kwame noted.

Kunta Kinte suffered a severe stroke before the hit song ‘Simple’ which was recorded in 2009 could hit the market.

He was then a level 200 student at the School of Performing Arts Legon. He was 21 years old when he suffered the stroke which kept him in bed for a period of time.

He is now better and is hoping to bounce back into music fully.