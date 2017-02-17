Kofi Adjorlolo finally speaks about Victoria Lebene

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2017

Actor Kofi Adjorlolo has finally spoken about his relationship with Actress/Model Victoria Victoria Lebene Mekpah.

There has been several reports that veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo is dating sexy model Victoria Lebene and Victoria has confirmed that indeed they are dating and preparing to walk down the aisle very soon.

After her confirmation, several people including the outspoken Rev. Counselor George Lutterodt have openly condemned their relationship and their upcoming marriage, stating that Kofi Adjorlolo is too old to marry 27 year old Victoria Lebene because he is about 40 years older than her. But in all this, Kofi Adjorlolo has been silent.

He was put on the spot to say something about the issue during a Valentine’s day event inside the private residence of actress Nana Ama McBrown in Accra on Tuesday February 14, 2017.

According Kofi Adjorlolo, his management will organize a press conference for him to address everything about him and his relationship with Victoria Lebene also known as That Ghanaian Diva.

