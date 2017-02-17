Kofi Adams did not steal State cars – CID





The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has released all five vehicles seized from the residence of the National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams.

The five vehicles which include two Toyota Land Cruiser V8s with registration numbers GS 7451-12 and GN 7796-16 – and three Nissan Hard Body pick-ups with registration numbers GM 842-16, GM 823-16 and GM 846-16, were seized from his Golf City area home in Tema last month.

The Public Relations Officer of the CID, ASP Joseph Benefo Darkwa told Citi FM Thursday that after investigations, it was established that all the five vehicles were acquired properly by Mr. Adams and had not been stolen or criminally tampered with as speculated.

It was also established that all the vehicles were not state-owned ones.

The Police after the investigations also indicated that Mr. Adams paid the necessary duties on all the vehicles.