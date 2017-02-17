Jason gears up to release new single featuring Medikal and KingXzibit

Music of Friday, 17 February 2017
Source: Gh Links Tv
2017-02-17
Award winning media personality and rapper; Jason EL-A has unveiled he’s set to kick off this year with surprises for his fans.
The host of Young Wild and Free on Live Fm is gearing up to unleash a new single featuring Medikal and KingXzibit dubbed ‘No Sympathy’ produced by Itz Cj.
According Jason’s management, the new music ‘No Sympathy‘ is considered as an opening song or a come-back music which will definitely make him have good grips of the Hiplife wheels and speed through without a stop.
If you have heard this amazing rapper, you will know his lyrical prowess is totally on point and contents are 100% relevant.
The song is scheduled to be released on 22nd February 2017.
Keep your eyes on this space or follow him on social media for live updates @jason_ela