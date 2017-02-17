I prefer M.anifest to Sarkodie – Okraku Mantey

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2017

Source: livefmghana.com

Mark Okraku-Mantey

Music Producer Mark Okraku Mantey is a fan of rappers Sarkodie and M.anifest but he prefers the latter to the former.

He told Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr 103.5 FM Wednesday evening, Sarkodie’s usage of profane words in his songs puts him off because he is “old school.”

“Sarkodie raps well but I enjoy M.anifest. I would wish Sarkodie wouldn’t veer into the profane lyrics he uses sometimes. They are waste of words. M.anifest will use better words. I’m old school and love clean lyrics,” explains Okraku Mantey.

“What wows me about Sarkodie is how he get his words and how he uses the words. I only get disappointed when he gets carried away. I’m one of the people who wish he will go higher and higher. I love talent and he is a talent.”

The Slip Music owner also spoke about his threat to sue Sarkodie for sampling without permission Daasebre Dyamena’s song Kokooko which he produced.

“You know what he said the first time we met to discuss the Kokooko issue? He said before we could discuss anything, he wanted me to confirm to him that I didn’t like him because he has been telling people that I [Mark] likes him because he told his management I always want to see him succeed and that is why I react the way I react when things has to do with him.”