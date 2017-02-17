I don’t mind if Shatta Wale kisses another woman – Shatta Michy

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2017
Traditionally married wife of Shatta Wale, Michelle Diamond aka Shatta Michy is not perturbed about your worry of her baby’s father kissing another woman in the pursuit of shooting a music video.
She expressed her concern on GhOne Tv after pictures of Charles Nii Armah Mensah (Shatta Wale) and Sister Afia were spotted locking lips.
“I have seen the video, I won’t lie I was a little jealous but it’s work and then well, I was also kissing somebody…. he understands and I understand,” Shatta Michy said.
This is not surprising as Shatta Wale once told Delay that he cheats on Shatty Michy but she understands.