How Tonto Dikeh Celebrated The First Birthday Her Son, King Churchill

In the midst of the marriage saga and media scrutiny, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh gave her son, King Churchill a nice treat on his first birthday.

Few hours to his birthday, Tonto shared a photo of she and her son on a private boat then later shared amazing birthday photos where she was dressed as a Queen, and him a king.

She also wrote an emotional note, sharing her happiness, love and prayers to the little man.

@Tontolet Wrote:

“Happy birthday my Love! 🎂👼🏽🌞👶🏼👸🏼👑👑👑👑👑🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂

Where do I even begin! This angel right here was sent from God to do wonders. My son! My little King! You have been my biggest strength and joy. Sometimes I feel as though I need a spare heart to help contain my love for you. (In tears)My baby boy,I have a son. The ocean to my eyes. “The calm in my life. The one that soothes my soul with just a glance in your eyes. My prayer for you is that you walk in the path God has set for you. Everything else will fall into place! I will make sure you do not waiver from that set path. It is my duty as your mother. “My obligation to you and the almighty God that put you in my care. As you enter your first year on this earth may you continue to experience abundant happiness and joy. Unexplainable success and favour! Incomprehensible blessing from all corners of the earth. “Always remember that your father is the creator of this world. So you must tread it with confidence. He is the almighty God, so do not ever fear or feel flawed in your life. You will do wonders. As you take your baby steps may they grow into big strides and may you walk into more blessings! Just know that Mummy will be there at your back cheering you on as your personal cheerleader. I love you Baby! Always and forever! “#KingIsOne#BirthdayBoy #KINGY #1 #MAMAKING 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾#THANKFULHEART#GRATEFUL #KINGANDRE 😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥.”

King Churchill and his cake

In another of her post she talked about how she felt the first day she set her eyes on her son, how she knew she would love him forever and how, like a hawk she had watched King Churchill blossom from birth till date.

She called him her King, hero and love of her life, consoling him that heaven has surely heard her prayers.

Meanwhile, the allege mistress of Tonto Dike’s husband, who is also his personal assistance, Rosaline Meure recently shared her valentine gift – a Land Cruiser Prado.

Just when speculations started making rounds that Tonto’s husband got Rosaline the gift, an Instagram user confirmed it.

The IG user shared that she saw Mr. Churchill driving Rosaline’s new Prado somewhere in Lagos. She claims he parked the car close to her on a street and hurried into a house.

Although IG users are curious to find out the authenticity of her reports and asked for proof, the eye witness said it happened in a flash and she didn’t have the time to take a picture of him.

Whatever, the case is, what matters at the moment is that Tonto Dikeh was able to put together a posh grand party for the first birthday of her son, King Churchill.